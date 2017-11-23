Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Recalled from AHL
Langhamer was recalled from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday.
Langhamer being brought back up to the NHL is being described as an emergency recall, as it appears as though the upper body injury to starting goalie Antti Raanta could be one that causes him to miss some time. Should Raanta be unable to play in Friday's game against the Kings, Langhamer would be in line to serve as the backup behind Scott Wedgewood.
