Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Returned to AHL
Langhamer was assigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Langhamer's departure from the big club would seem to indicate that Antti Raanta (upper body) is nearly ready to return to action. Langhamer did not receive a start while up with the Coyotes this time, but did save all 10 shots he faced against Vegas in relief of Scott Wedgewood on Nov. 25 for his first and only action of the season thus far.
