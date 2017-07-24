Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Signs two-way contract with Coyotes
Langhamer signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday, Craig Morgan of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Langhamer saw action in just one game with the Coyotes during the 2016-17 campaign, as he spent the majority of his time in both the ECHL and AHL. He'll get a two-way deal for the upcoming season, which likely means another developmental year with plenty of time spent in the minors, thus keeping him off the fantasy radar.
