Langhamer signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday, Craig Morgan of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Langhamer saw action in just one game with the Coyotes during the 2016-17 campaign, as he spent the majority of his time in both the ECHL and AHL. He'll get a two-way deal for the upcoming season, which likely means another developmental year with plenty of time spent in the minors, thus keeping him off the fantasy radar.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...