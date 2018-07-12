Coyotes' Marian Hossa: Contract sold off to Arizona

The Blackhawks packaged Hossa (illness) -- along with Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third-round pick -- to the Coyotes in a trade for Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta, Andrew Campbell, and a 2019 fifth-rounder Thursday.

Hossa should wind up in the Hall of Fame after recording 1,134 points (525 goals, 609 assists) over 1,309 career contests between the Blackhawks, Senators, Thrashers (now the Jets), Red Wings and Penguins. Unfortunately, while he still has three years remaining on a 12-year, $63.3 million contract agreed upon with the Blackhawks in July of 2019, Hossa has almost assuredly played his last game since he's dealing with a progressive skin condition and the celebrated winger hasn't played since April of 2017. The Coyotes traded for Hossa as the Blackhawks obviously wanted to ditch his contract and it helped make the multi-player swap happen.