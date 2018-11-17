Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Added to parent club roster
Kempe was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Kempe was called up to the top level since Josh Archibald has been hit with a two-game suspension. The Swede's looked comfortable with the AHL's Roadrunners -- he's crafted three goals and six assists over eight games -- but the winger likely won't see enough ice time at hockey's highest level to warrant fantasy consideration.
