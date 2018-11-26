Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Called up from minors
Kempe was promoted from AHL Tucson on Monday.
Kempe may want to keep a bag packed for when he is asked to move between leagues, as this marks the third time this season the Swede has been flipped. The departure of Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini to Chicago, however, could open up a more permanent spot on the 23-man roster for Kempe. In his four appearances this season, the 30-year-old has notched eight hits, four shots and three blocks while averaging 10:22 of ice time.
