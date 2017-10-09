Play

Kempe was recalled to Arizona from AHL Tuscon on Monday.

After being drafted back in 2007 by Philadelphia, Kempe will earn his first NHL roster spot. The 29-year-old spent last season in Russia, posting a modest 34 points in 56 games. He's known for his excellent speed and acceleration, and ability to rack up penalty minutes -- perfect for a potential fourth line role.

