Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Called up to NHL
Kempe was recalled to Arizona from AHL Tuscon on Monday.
After being drafted back in 2007 by Philadelphia, Kempe will earn his first NHL roster spot. The 29-year-old spent last season in Russia, posting a modest 34 points in 56 games. He's known for his excellent speed and acceleration, and ability to rack up penalty minutes -- perfect for a potential fourth line role.
