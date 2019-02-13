Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Can't go Tuesday
Kempe (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
He suffered this injury during Saturday's win versus the Stars and couldn't shake it in time. The 30-year-old plays a physical role on the fourth line, and Josh Archibald will take his spot for this contest. Look for Kempe to try re-entering the lineup for Thursday's home game versus the Blues.
