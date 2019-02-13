Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Game-time call Thursday
Kempe (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with St. Louis, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kempe recorded one helper in his seven games before sustaining his upper-body issue, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be expecting him to exploded offensive whenever he does slot back into the lineup. Once given the green light, Kempe figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the Yotes.
