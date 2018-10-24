Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Hits waivers
The Coyotes waived Kempe on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kempe has been a healthy scratch for Arizona's last four contests, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. If he goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL Tucson.
