Coyotes' Mario Kempe: In doubt Tuesday
Kempe (upper body) is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with Vegas, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kempe's potential absence will stretch Arizona's center depth, which is already missing Brad Richardson (upper body), Christian Dvorak (lower body) and Nick Schmaltz (upper body). The club will likely promote a player from the minors before traveling to Vegas and figures to slot Michael Bunting into a fourth-line role.
