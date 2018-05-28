Kempe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday.

Kempe spent most of the 2017-18 campaign with Arizona's AHL affiliate, racking up 18 goals and 37 points in 47 contests, but he also played sparingly with the big club, notching two goals and four points in 18 games. The 2007 fifth-round pick will likely once again spend most of next season in the minors, which means he won't be a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.