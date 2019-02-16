Kempe (upper body) is expected to play in Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

He has missed the last two games and was considered a game-time decision. Kempe will add depth to Arizona's forwards, but his fantasy value is low with him posting just seven points in 34 games. He doesn't shoot enough or block enough shots to provide a solid floor, either.