Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Out against St. Louis
Kempe (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Blues.
Kempe was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, so his recovery is clearly trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Toronto for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. The 30-year-old forward's absence will continue to test Arizona's depth up front, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's only tallied seven points in 34 appearances this season.
