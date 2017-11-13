Kempe has averaged just 9:14 of ice time through his past four games.

The 29-year-old rookie received a middle-six looks earlier this season but failed to capitalize, and he's now skated on the fourth line in four consecutive outings. Kempe isn't receiving power-play time and wasn't a prolific scorer during his stint in the KHL. As a result, it's difficult to turn to him with confidence in any fantasy setting at this stage of the game.