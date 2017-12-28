Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Recalled from AHL
Kempe was promoted from the team's AHL Tucson affiliate Thursday.
Kempe began the season with promising aspirations but saw his playing time drop considerably before he was sent to the minors Nov. 16. The KHL transplant notched seven points (two goals, five assists) during his stint in the minors, resulting in his promotion back to the top club. His first opportunity to draw in arrives Thursday against the Maple Leafs.
