Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Returned to bus league
The Coyotes reassigned Kempe to AHL Tuscon on Friday.
Kempe has been a healthy scratch for two consecutive contests since being promoted Monday, so this move isn't surprising. The 30-year-old winger will return to a prominent role with the Coyotes' minor-league affiliate, where he's totaled 11 points in 10 appearances this campaign.
