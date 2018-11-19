Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Returning to AHL
Kempe was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kempe was called up prior to Saturday's game against the Bruins, and proceeded to be scratched. With some key players getting healthy, and Josh Archibald's two-game suspension coming to an end, there was no space left for the 30-year-old.
