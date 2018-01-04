Kempe was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Thursday.

The Coyotes' waiver claim of Freddie Hamilton -- via the Flames -- was successful, and it's given the Desert Dogs more flexibility up front. Considering that Kempe's a rookie who's managed only four points (two goals, two assists) over 18 games and a mere 11:05 of ice time, most fantasy owners won't invest in him right away, but he'll almost assuredly be among the first players recalled if (more likely, when) the injury bug threatens the parent club.