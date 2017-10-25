Kempe scored a goal with two shots and three hits through 16:28 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

While Kempe has been handed a top-six role at even strength, he's notched just two points (both goals) through seven games. The 29-year-old Swede posted modest numbers in the KHL the past three seasons (29 goals and 83 points through 166 games), so it isn't surprising that he's struggled to gain much offensive traction in his first stretch of NHL games. However, he is a world-class skater, and Kempe should be able to stick in a middle-six role for the majority of the season. It's still likely best to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy settings, though.