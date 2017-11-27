Kempe was assigned Sunday to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Kempe began to see his playing time dwindle in early November and has now been off the ice for each of the Coyotes' last five games. He'll now look to get added reps in the AHL while the team promotes Dylan Strome to the big leagues.

