Kempe garnered an assist versus San Jose on Wednesday.

Kempe has tallied three points in his previous five outings and is starting to heat up for the first time this season. The 30-year-old has already set career-highs in games played (25), assists (three), points (five) and shots (26). Even with his recent burst of offensive output, Kempe is unlikely to start lighting the lamp with consistency.

