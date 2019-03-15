Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Snaps lengthy drought
Kempe scored a goal in the last second of Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Kempe had gone 10 games without a point and 20 appearances without finding twine entering the night. With four goals and nine points in 48 games, Kempe is likely well under the radar for most fantasy owners.
