Columbus traded Hannikainen to the Coyotes in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick Monday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Hannikainen hasn't cracked the lineup for a single game with the Blue Jackets this campaign, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 26-year-old Finn will likely report to Arizona's AHL affiliate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a look with the Coyotes at some point down the stretch.