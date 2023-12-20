Maccelli posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
Maccelli's five-game point streak ended Saturday versus the Sabres. He bounced back quickly, setting up a Janis Moser tally in the third period of this contest. The 23-year-old Maccelli has three goals and four helpers over nine games in December, giving him 23 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 31 appearances this season. He remains a fixture on the second line and second power-play unit.
More News
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Nets lone goal in win•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Point streak at four games•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Puts up assist Monday•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Slings helper•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Collects goal vs. Blues•