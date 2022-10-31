Maccelli notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Maccelli has earned four assists through eight games, and they've all come on the power play. He's seen time on the second unit, though his success with the man advantage could earn him time with the first unit eventually. Outside of the helpers, Maccelli's done little else -- he has three shots on goal, four PIM, a minus-2 rating, one hit and two blocked shots while playing in the bottom six at even strength.