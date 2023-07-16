Maccelli agreed to a three-year, $10.275 million contract with Arizona on Sunday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Maccelli generated 11 goals and 49 points in 64 games last season. He ranked second on the Coyotes with 38 assists and 13 power-play points. The 22-year-old is slated to be a middle-six forward for Arizona in 2023-24.