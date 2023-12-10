Maccelli provided an assist, fired five shots on goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Maccelli found Lawson Crouse in the slot on the Coyotes' third goal. As usual, Maccelli has been a solid playmaker recently, racking up two goals and six assists over his last 10 contests. The 23-year-old winger is up to four goals, 15 helpers, 51 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 26 outings overall. As long as he's on the second line, Maccelli should continue to provide solid secondary scoring for the Coyotes and fantasy managers.