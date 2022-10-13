Maccelli was recalled from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
Maccelli was sent down Wednesday, but he'll be on the active roster for the season opener Thursday. The 21-year-old is expected to fill a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit in his first full year with the Coyotes. He had six points in 23 games last season.
