Maccelli scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Maccelli had been limited to three helpers over his previous 11 contests. The winger got the Coyotes on the board in the second period and set up the second of Josh Doan's two goals in the third. Maccelli is up to a career-high 12 tallies with 48 points (11 on the power play), 128 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 72 appearances this season.