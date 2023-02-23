Maccelli scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.
Maccelli doesn't shoot often, but he didn't pass up a chance on a partial breakaway in the second period after the Flames struck iron at the other end. He's collected a goal and five helpers over his last five outings while also posting a plus-3 rating in that span. The 22-year-old rookie is up to four goals, 29 assists, 30 shots on net, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 40 contests overall.
