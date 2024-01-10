Maccelli scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Maccelli scored for the first time since Dec. 15 when he converted on a Lawson Crouse feed in the third period. The tally snapped a three-game point drought for Maccelli, who has struggled amid the Coyotes' recent team-wide scoring slump. He's at seven goals, 28 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 outings overall while maintaining his place on the second line.