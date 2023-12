Maccelli supplied a goal in Arizona's 4-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Maccelli found the back of the net late in the first period to extend the Coyotes' lead to 3-0. It was his fourth marker and 17th point in 23 games this season. Maccelli had been held off the scoresheet over his previous two outings, but he's been a consistent contributor this year -- his longest point drought lasted three contests from Oct. 13-17.