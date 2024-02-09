Maccelli posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Maccelli has gone 10 games without a goal, but he's picked up five assists in that span. The winger continues to play on the second line and second power-play unit, and he was reunited with Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse for this contest with the Coyotes' forward group at essentially full strength. Maccelli has 33 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 49 outings overall.