Maccelli posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Maccelli helped out on a Liam O'Brien tally in the second period to extend his point streak to five games. During that span, Maccelli has one goals and five assists, accounting for all of his offense in eight outings this season. The playmaking winger has added 15 shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating from his second-line spot.
