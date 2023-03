Maccelli scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Maccelli tied the game at 1-1 with his tally midway through the first period. The rookie winger is back on track with two goals and six helpers over his last 10 contests. This strong run followed a stretch of one assist in five games after he returned from a lower-body injury in January. He has five goals, 31 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 45 outings overall.