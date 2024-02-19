Maccelli recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Maccelli set up tallies by Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley, with the former's goal coming on the power play. With four points over six games in February, Maccelli is contributing solid offense from a second-line role. His power-play helper Sunday was his first point with the man advantage since Dec. 12. He's up to eight goals, 28 assists, 93 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 54 appearances.