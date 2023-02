Maccelli notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Maccelli set up both of Lawson Crouse's goals in the contest. The 22-year-old Maccelli has earned three assists over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to 25 points (nine on the power play), 27 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 36 outings -- he's only likely to help fantasy managers in need of some playmaking talent.