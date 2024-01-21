Maccelli logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Maccelli snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He's had three skids of that length this season but none longer, though two of those dry spells have come in a challenging January for the winger. He's at seven goals, 30 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 44 appearances while playing mainly in a top-six role.