Maccelli recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Maccelli has a goal and four helpers in three games since he sat out two contests as a healthy scratch. The 22-year-old continues to be a dark horse in the Calder Trophy discussion -- he's up to two goals and 14 assists with eight power-play points in 20 outings this season. He adds little beyond the scoring production, but Maccelli's offense has been steady enough to be useful in deeper fantasy formats.