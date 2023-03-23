Maccelli recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Maccelli has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games, posting three goals and seven assists in that span. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 40 points (12 on the power play), 45 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 54 appearances. He's finishing the year strong and playing in a second-line role, so he should have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.