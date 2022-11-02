Maccelli produced a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Maccelli set up Lawson Crouse's game-tying goal in the second period. All five of Maccelli's assists this season have come on the power play, and he's picked up four of them in the last five games. The 22-year-old winger has added four shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through nine contests in a middle-six role.