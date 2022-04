Maccelli notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Maccelli entered Tuesday on a 12-game point drought before he assisted on Nick Schmaltz's second-period goal. That slump left Maccelli to see mostly bottom-six minutes recently. He's at six points, 16 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 20 appearances, though he could work his way back into a more prominent role if he can build some momentum off of Tuesday's outing.