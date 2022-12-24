Maccelli (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against the Kings.
Maccelli saw just 4:36 of ice time before leaving the game Friday. One of the top Calder Trophy candidates, the 22-year-old has 22 points through 30 games. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Avalanche.
