Maccelli (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Both Maccelli and Barrett Hayton were injured during the second period. Maccelli didn't record a fantasy-relevant statistic in 6:04 of ice time prior to the injury. If either forward can't play Saturday in Winnipeg, Milos Kelemen figures to enter the lineup in a depth role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Grabs power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Extends point streak with goal•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Riding eight-game point streak•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Manages assist Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Puts up assist in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Delivers helper Monday•