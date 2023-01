Maccelli (lower body) is slated to play in Thursday's clash with the Blues, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Maccelli has been out of action since Dec. 23 versus Los Angeles due to his long-term lower-body injury. On the year, the 22-year-old Finn has been excelling offensively with 22 points in 30 contests, including one goal and seven helpers with the man advantage.