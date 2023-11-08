Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Maccelli tallied at 6:07 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It also gave him a nine-game point streak consisting of two goals and eight assists. The 23-year-old has been among the most consistent forwards in the league after shaking off his early slump. He's added 21 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances while continuing to see second-line usage for the Coyotes.