Maccelli scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Maccelli has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, and he's scored three goals with six assists in that span. The 22-year-old rookie has established himself as a playmaker this season, posting seven goals and 32 helpers through 52 contests overall.
