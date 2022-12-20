Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Maccelli tied the game at 2-2 at 7:23 of the second period. The 22-year-old has established himself as a pass-first winger this season, though he's taken five shots over the last four games while picking up three points in that span. For the year, the Finn has three tallies, 22 points, 23 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 28 appearances, mainly as a middle-six option with a power-play role.