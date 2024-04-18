Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Maccelli finished the campaign with goals in three straight games, and he had six tallies and five assists over the last 11 contests. The 23-year-old winger took his offense up a notch with 57 points, 149 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 82 appearances on the year. Maccelli remains a crafty middle-six playmaker and should be worth a look in the later rounds of fantasy drafts in the fall.